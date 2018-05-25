Gillian Jacobs on Avoiding "Pressure" of a Theatrical Release With Netflix's 'Ibiza'

The actress and co-star Vanessa Bayer talk to The Hollywood Reporter about taking a female-starring comedy to the streaming service.

When female-led movies hit theaters, they're often overanalyzed, especially if they fail to score strong opening box-office numbers. But, with its upcoming premiere on Netflix, the Ibiza team, including stars Gillian Jacobs (Love), Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens) and Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer, aren't concerned.

Jacobs — who plays Harper, a woman who travels abroad to close an important business deal, but ends up on a wild bender with girlfriends Nikki (Bayer) and Leah (Robinson) on the Spanish party island — shared why the streaming giant is the right home for the Alex Richanbach-directed comedy.

"Netflix gives filmmakers the freedom to make the films that they want to make without as many notes and hurdles that can come with distributing a film through a major studio," the actress told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week at Ibiza's New York premiere. "It's definitely beneficial for a film like this."

Jacobs went on to admit that she is happy to avoid the "pressure" that comes with a theatrical release. "That is the beautiful thing about Netflix," she said. "It gets to go global and it reaches all of their subscribers and we don't have to worry about the stress and pressure of having a certain number that we're supposed to hit opening weekend."

Back in April, Amy Schumer's I Feel Pretty — also starring Aidy Bryant and Busy Philipps — raked in a $16 million during its opening weekend. Along with its soft box-office performance, the STXfilms feature received backlash for its message about body-image. The all-female reboot of Ghostbusters in 2016 also faced box-office scrutiny and harsh critiques, as did How to Be Single, starring Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Alison Brie and Leslie Mann.

Ibiza's Bayer told THR that she is tired of the criticism that seems to hover above films that are fronted by women. "I just hope that conversation goes away because I feel like if a movie is funny and it's good, it doesn't matter if it's men or women in it. I think this is a great movie," she said. "And I hope that anyone who dislikes it can chill."

Director Richanbach admitted that "you never really have any control" over "unfair" commentary, but that he isn't giving it much thought whether or not negative opinions hit Ibiza.

"I try not to worry about it too much, but I think it's true. The culture can be tough on women and it makes it tough for them to just be themselves and just be a person, especially in the film industry. Every detail gets picked apart and overanalyzed," he told THR. "Hopefully, we won't [on Ibiza]. But if we do, none of us are too worried about it. We all feel like we made a movie that speaks really honestly to the group who made it and I think we're good."

Ibiza — penned by screenwriter Lauren Kahn — highlights the importance of strong female friendships, which Richanbach and the cast find particularly poignant amid society's heightened sense of female empowerment in the #MeToo and Time's Up era. Ibiza was released on the same day Weinstein was charged with rape and other felony sex crimes.

"We were just starting to film our New York scenes at the very end of the shoot when all those stories were starting to break last fall. So we were all together as that was all coming out about Harvey Weinstein. From the jump, we were conscious of Ibiza being a modern film and making something that we would all feel comfortable watching for years to come," said Richanbach. "So it fits in this current cultural movement. I think it shows people, women in particular, with a lot of nuances. We just wanted it to feel real and honest."

Jacobs agrees. "What excited me so much about this script is it's a film with three female leads," she said, emphasizing that the characters "never turn against each other, we're never competing over a man and all three of the women in this film get their own love interests as well."

She continued: "Sometimes it's the lead and her two supporting friends and you never really know much about them and they don't have their own journeys. But I feel like in this film, all three characters are so exciting and dynamic. And they get to be funny and they get to be sexy — if I can say that about myself. These are three-dimensional women. This is the sort of movie I want to watch."

Though the three leads didn't know each other before filming began, Bayer told THR that her portrayal of friendship with Jacobs and Robinson transitioned into real life — what she considers the "favorite part" of the entire experience.

"Female friendships are so important. This is a movie about friendship, but for me personally, I really got these great friendships out of the movie. So I just think it's so wonderful and freeing to be able to work with other women and create something special," said Bayer, who like Richanbach and Jacobs, believes that Ibiza is "sort of the perfect movie for this time, too."

Ibiza is available to stream on Netflix.