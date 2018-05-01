Watch Gillian Jacobs Embark on a Work Trip Gone Wrong in 'Ibiza' Trailer

Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer and Phoebe Robinson show off their comedic chops in Netflix's upcoming film about three friends who get into trouble during an unexpected vacation to the Spanish party island.

The first trailer for Netflix's upcoming film Ibiza dropped Tuesday morning. In the clip, Gillian Jacobs shines as Harper, a woman who travels to Barcelona to close an important business deal, but ends up getting sidetracked.

Despite the original intention of her trip, Harper embarks on a bender in nearby Ibiza, Spain's notorious party island, with her two best friends, Nikki and Leah, played by Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live, Trainwreck) and Phoebe Robinson (I Love Dick, Portlandia), respectively.

With her work duties out of mind, Harper sets her sights on a handsome DJ named Leo (Game of Thrones' Richard Madden), with encouragement from Leah.

"This is destiny. Some people land on the moon. Others cure diseases. You smash this DJ," she tells Harper in one scene, to which Nikki dryly responds, "Actually, that was really impressive and a good point."

Wild antics — and slapstick moments like Nikki being hit in the face with bird droppings while poking her head through the sunroof of a limo — ensue, before Bayer's character regrets inspecting her hotel room with a black light. "How did it get up there?" she asks in horror.

Ibiza, written by Lauryn Kahn and directed by Alex Richanbach, was announced in June 2017. Gary Sanchez Productions' Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin J. Messick serve as producers along with Good Universe, which handled the deal with Netflix.

Watch the trailer in the video player, above. Ibiza is available to stream on Netflix on May 25.