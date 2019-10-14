Ice-T Joins Drug War Doc 'Public Enemy Number One' (Exclusive)

The 'Law & Order: SVU' star will lend his voice and executive produce the feature documentary to bow at the DOC LA Film Festival.

Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T has joined the feature documentary Public Enemy Number One, while also executive producing the film about America's war on drugs.

The feature doc will see the rapper-turned-actor lend his voice to help tackle issues around U.S. drug policy and culture, including mass incarceration, alongside interviews with top activists, policy makers, three U.S. drug czars and authors.

"I am proud to be part of this important project. This documentary shines a light on an issue that over decades has resulted in devastating effects on our society and our country," Ice-T said in a statement.

Public Enemy Number One is from Aletheia Films and is produced by Chris Chiari of King of Quality Productions and Robert Rippberger, while Phil Viardo, Jerry Szycer and Jeff Androsky executive produce alongside Ice-T, Wes Hull and David Lugo.

The feature doc, which gets its title from former U.S. president Richard Nixon declaring narcotic abuse as "public enemy number one," will debut at the DOC LA Film Festival on Oct. 19.

Ice-T has appeared on Law & Order: SVU for 19 seasons since 2000 and his TV credits include Deadly Class and Golden Revenge.