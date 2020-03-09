ICM Agent Andrew Murphy Joins Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment as Manager (Exclusive)

While at ICM, Murphy repped Nisha Ganatra and Tig Notaro, among others.

ICM motion picture agent Andrew Murphy has joined Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment as a manager.

Murphy spent the past five years at ICM where he worked with filmmakers, writers, and playwrights. At the agency he repped such clients as Nisha Ganatra, Tig Notaro, Julian Simpson, Tina Landau, and Ramon Salazar among others.

“Andrew has a terrific eye for discovering talented voices and storytellers,” said Kaplan/Perrone partners said in a statement.

“His ability to represent clients across a diverse area of disciplines make him an ideal fit at Kaplan/Perrone. Not only is he a talented representative, but both artists and colleagues love working with Andrew. We are fortunate and thrilled to have him join our team.”

Stated Murphy: “I’m incredibly excited to be working with all the wildly talented managers at KPE, and I’m appreciative of all the wonderful people I met in my time at ICM.”