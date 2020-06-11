ICM's Dana Sims Jumps to CAA

She brings rapper-actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as well as clients Pearl Thusi, Alyssa Goss and Dean Jagger.

Dana Sims, the agent who counts Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Pearl Thusi as clients, has joined CAA’s motion picture talent department.

Sims is coming over from ICM after 11 years with the rival talent agency and will be based in Los Angeles at CAA starting July 1.

Among the clients also joining Sims at CAA are Alyssa Goss and Dean Jagger, with others to be announced at a later date.

Before ICM, Sims was a talent agent at WMA for a dozen years and represented, aside from Bridges, other crossover hip-hop artists like Nas, Nelly, Fabolous and Young Jeezy.