ICM Promotes Six Agents to Partner

ICM Partners has promoted six agents to partner in its 2020 class, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The new partners are:

Courtny Catzel (non-scripted), who joined the agency in 2012 and has served as co-head of New York non-scripted programming since 2018. Her roster of nonfiction and documentary creators and unscripted, news and sports talent includes Bungalow Media + Entertainment (Lifetime’s Surviving Jeffrey Epstein), Large Eyes (Quibi’s Skrrt with Offset), Invent TV (Bravo’s Real Housewives of Salt Lake City), Nigel Lythgoe Productions (Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance), Spring Films (2014 documentary The Look of Silence), Story Syndicate (HBO’s I’ll Be Gone in the Dark), filmmaker Rudy Valdez (HBO’s The Sentence), HuffPost and Politico. She also helps to lead the agency’s female initiative, HER ICM.

Di Glazer (theater), who joined the agency as an assistant in 2011 and was promoted to co-head of the theater department in 2017, becoming the youngest agent at ICM to lead a department. Her clients include Tony winners Will Arbery, Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen, Rachel Chavkin, Sarah DeLappe, Halley Feiffer, Suzanne Heathcote Antoinette Nwandu, Kelli O’Hara, Justin Peck, PigPen Theater Company, Theresa Rebeck, Danya Taymore, Lauren Yee and Martin Zimmerman.

Shade Grant (non-scripted), who was part of the agency’s Los Angeles agent trainee program and now co-leads the New York non-scripted programming department alongside Catzel, with whom she shares clients including Bungalow Media + Entertainment, Invent TV, Spring Films and Story Syndicate. Grant, who also has a background in indie film and TV lit, also represents such clients as Bandicoot (ITV’s Masked Singer), Big Coat Media (HGTV’s Love It or List It), Bodega Pictures (TLC’s sMothered), Lion Television (Bravo’s Cash Cab), Original Productions (Discovery’s Deadliest Catch), Park Slope (Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People) and Znak & Co. (Fox’s Ultimate Tag).

Andrea Johnson (concerts), who first joined the agency in 2001 as an assistant in the classical music management division of its subsidiary ICM Artists and was promoted to agent two years later. In 2007 she left to run The Agency Group’s performing arts division and returned to ICM Partners in 2014. The Lynchburg, Ohio native, who has a bachelor of arts degree in music with a focus in classical voice from Miami University of Ohio, represents such artists as David Foster, Michael Feinstein, Jane Lynch, Straight No Chaser, ThePianoGuys and Wyclef Jean.

Craig Shapiro (talent), a 25-year veteran who joined the agency in 2010. With more than 35 clients on the air in series TV, his roster includes Patrick Adams, Laverne Cox, Eugene Levy, Scott Foley, Walton Goggins, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Holly Hunter, Bill Pullman, Michael Sheen, Ian Somerhalder, Christopher Walken and Jacki Weaver.

Howie Tanenbaum (TV), who joined the agency as an intern in 2008 and was promoted to agent four years later. He has worked on such series as Netflix’s Spinning Out, Gentefied, Magic Order and Chicago Party Aunt, Hulu’s Solar Opposites, Amazon’s The Peripheral and CBS All Access’ Star Trek: The Lower Decks, working with such producers as Vault Comics, Gary Dauberman (Universal Cable Productions), Chris Morgan Productions (Sony) and Neil Meron (Universal TV).

“We are proud to welcome these outstanding agents into our partnership,” the agency said in a statement. “Each has earned their way through dedication to teamwork, outstanding taste, as well as their passion for advancing the careers of our clients. Each of these outstanding agents make a unique and important contribution to our culture, which is a major factor in their ascendance to partner.”