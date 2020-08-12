ICM Partners Acquires Stake in Sweden-Based Lit Agency Albatros

Partner Pete Stone will relocate to Sweden in a bid to help the agency expand its domestic and international footprint.

ICM Partners is expanding its international footprint.

The company has acquired a stake in European literary agency Albatros and tapped partner Pete Stone to move to Sweden as part of ICM's international expansion.

Stone will work alongside Albatros managing partners Martina Österling and Elin Sandström Lundh to expand ICM client’s footprint internationally, source local-language opportunities, international formats and help U.S. and international clients crossover into new markets.

The move is the latest international expansion for ICM and follows the March acquisition of London-based music agency Primary Talent International. The company does booking for more than 900 artists, including Daft Punk, Lana del Rey, Patti Smith, The 1975, The Cure, The Pussycat Dolls and many more.

Both Albatros and Primary Talent International deals come after private-equity firm Crestview Partners boarded the agency as a minority stakeholder to help ICM accelerate its domestic and international growth.

Based in Stockholm, Albatros represents directors and writers in all areas of film and TV as well as a growing catalog of IP they develop and sell rights for via a partnership with Partners in Stories. Their clients create, write and direct English- and local-language scripted programming for outlets including Netflix, HBO Nordic, Viaplay, SVT and TV4.

"We have great respect for Martina and Elin, we share a clients-first entreupreurial approach to representation and what they have built in a very short time is impressive. Working together we can help them build the best literary agency in Europe,” ICM Partners CEO Chris Silbermann said. “Scandinavia is exploding with world-class talent, that we can crossover into the domestic U.S. market, while ICM Partners clients will be exposed to even greater opportunities internationally. Pete Stone is a fabulous agent with many successful international clients including in Scandinavia. He is a perfect cultural and entrepreneurial fit with these dynamic women and their team. Together they will maximize opportunities for our clients, as well as the value of Albatros. This is truly a win-win for everyone, especially our clients."



Stone has been with ICM Partners for 16 years and reps domestic and international writers and directors. He will retain his U.S.-based clients while also working in Sweden with the Albatros roster. His goal will also be to pair U.S. and international clients together.

"I am excited to join with Martina and Elin to support the growth of Albatros, while also bringing expanded opportunities to the existing clients at ICM Partners," Stone said. "As the creative marketplace rapidly globalizes, this venture represents an important step forward in our goal of representing and amplifying the world’s best voices. Albatros has exceptional clients and by pairing our industry-leading resources with Albatros’ local expertise we will be able to authentically bring these creators and their stories to the world stage."