ICM Partners COO Justin Dearborn Exits Agency

ICM Partners COO Justin Dearborn has resigned, the company confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday.

His tenure was brief, having left the Tribune Publishing Co. to join ICM in February this year.

In addition to Dearborn's exit, chief human resources officer Cindy Ballard also announced her resignation this week. She joined the talent agency in March, replacing longtime HR officer Karen Abrams.

An internal memo obtained by THR states, "At the end of this past week, Justin Dearborn and Cindy Ballard informed us of their desire to depart the agency. They have agreed to stay with us through the end of the year to help with a smooth transition. We appreciate the significant contributions they both made to the agency and wish them the very best going forward. We look forward to making some exciting announcements in the coming weeks."

No replacements for these two positions have been named yet.

The agency has been expanding over the last several years. Among its recent acquisitions are the Just for Laughs comedy group and Washington D.C. based literary firm The Sagalyn Agency.