ICM Partners Drops Celine Dion as Client for Not Paying Commission

ICM Partners has dropped Celine Dion as a client, after she failed to pay commission on her concerts stemming from a deal signed in 2017, according to an internal memo obtained by Billboard.

Dion, 50, has been repped by Rob Prinz, currently partner/co-head of worldwide concerts at ICM, for 30 years, since the beginning of her career. According to the memo, ICM will no longer be representing the singer and will be initiating legal proceedings in order to receive that compensation.

"As many of you are aware, Rob Prinz has represented Celine Dion for over 30 years (since the beginning of her career), including her unprecedented $500 million, multi-year touring and performing deal which she signed in 2017," the memo reads. "Unfortunately, Ms. Dion is refusing to pay the balance of commissions she owes the agency on this historic deal. Please know that we have made every effort to amicably resolve this matter. While we continue to admire and respect her extraordinary talent as an artist, regrettably we are left with no choice but to initiate a legal proceeding to secure the compensation we are owed, and as such we will no longer be representing her."

Dion announced in September that her longtime residency at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas would be coming to an end in 2019 after eight years. Across two separate stints — the first spanning 2003-2007 — she owns the two highest-grossing Las Vegas residencies of all time, according to Billboard Boxscore. The first Las Vegas run grossed $385.1 million across 714 shows, while the most recent, which just came to an end, grossed $245.5 million across 375 shows.

Her 2018 summer tour grossed $56.5 million across 22 shows, according to Billboard Boxscore.

A biopic on the icon, titled The Power of Love, is slated to arrive in 2020.

