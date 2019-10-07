ICM Partners Elevates Kevin Crotty and Sloan Harris to Co-Presidents in Management Shuffle

The duo will report to managing director Chris Silbermann, while other promotions include Adam Schweitzer to managing director of talent and branding, Rick Levy to COO and Jennifer Joel to publishing co-head.

ICM Partners is restructuring its senior management team, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Kevin Crotty and Sloan Harris have been elevated to the newly created roles of co-president, overseeing agent and client service-related matters and reporting to managing director Chris Silbermann. While ICM Partners has never before had a president, prior to the agency’s management buyout in 2012 Silbermann served as president of ICM, first with Ed Limato and then solo.

“Kevin and Sloan have demonstrated over the course of many years that they are excellent agents and tremendous leaders who have the respect of their peers as well as the wisdom and experience needed to help guide us into the next phase of our successful growth strategy,” said Silbermann in a joint statement with co-managing director Ted Chervin.

Los Angeles-based Crotty has been the head of the literary department, whereas New York-based Harris has long headed the publishing department alongside Esther Newberg. Jennifer Joel will now serve as publishing co-head with Newberg. In a joint statement, Silbermann and Chervin praised her as “one of the top agents in the publishing world, a consummate pro who has demonstrated her undeniable leadership skills as a board member. This is a natural move, as Jennifer has evolved into one of the agency’s leading voices. We couldn’t be luckier to be able to entrust our industry-leading publishing department to her and Esther Newberg.”

Meanwhile, longtime talent co-head Adam Schweitzer, based in New York, has been promoted to managing director of talent and branding. Reporting to Crotty and Harris, he will oversee both talent, which will continue to be headed by Lorrie Bartlett (motion pictures) and Dar Rollins (television), as well as the Carol Goll-run branding department. “Adam has been a rising star at this agency since he got here 20 years ago, and that continues to this day,” Silbermann and Chervin said in a joint statement. “This move allows us to seamlessly combine two critically important departments, which we believe will generate even more opportunities for our clients.”

Finally, longtime general counsel Rick Levy will add chief operating officer to his titles. As general counsel, he will continue to report to Silbermann, while as COO he will report to Crotty and Harris. “Rick is a longtime trusted confidant who knows the inner workings of the agency better than anyone and is universally respected and admired by his peers,” Silbermann and Chervin said in a joint statement. “As COO, he will lead a very senior group of department heads that are successfully running all the vital client service and operational functions of the agency, and with whom he shares years-long mutual trust.”

The moves are intended to allow Silbermann and Chervin to focus more on the agency’s growth strategy. All of the promoted executives are founding partners and board members. The board currently consists of Silbermann, Chervin, Bartlett, Crotty, Harris, Joel, Levy, Steve Levine, Newberg, Janet Carol Norton, Schweitzer, Chris Von Goetz and Eddy Yablans.

“We are proud of our unique culture that values inclusion, diversity and opportunity while rewarding creative, sophisticated, collaborative and entrepreneurial client representation and exceptional results,” Silbermann and Chervin said in a joint statement. “Kevin, Sloan, Adam, Rick, Jennifer and Esther embody the best touchstones of our culture, and we couldn’t be happier or more proud to entrust them with more responsibility and leadership opportunities, because they have earned them.”