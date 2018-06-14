ICM Partners Forms Joint Venture with E-Sports Agency Evolved

ICM's Peter Trinh and Bennett Sherman will oversee the partnership's day-to-day execution.

ICM Partners has formed a joint venture with esports-focused talent agency Evolved, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The partnership, which will give Evolved clients access to ICM's full-service offerings, will be overseen by International & Independent Film Group managing director Peter Trinh and digital ventures agent Bennett Sherman, who have led ICM's growth into the gaming business. The two will report to ICM managing director Chris Silbermann.

"In Evolved, we found like-minded, entrepreneurial leaders who share our passion and vision for client representation, and the winners, as it should be, will be our shared clients," Trinh said in a statement.

Evolved represents professional gamers, streamers and digital personalities. "Once we got to know the team at ICM, we grew to appreciate their true entrepreneurial, nuanced approach to client representation and believe this is a great move for our clients and our agency," Evolved CEO Ryan Morrison said in a statement.

The joint venture comes on the last day of the E3 conference and on the heels of several acquisitions for ICM over the last year and a half. In February 2017 it launched a broadcast department with the acquisition of news agency Headline Media Management and last October expanded into speakers with the acquisition of speakers bureau Royce Carlton. ICM bolstered its already-robust books division with D.C.-based lit firm The Sagalyn Agency in January and acquired (with longtime client Howie Mandel) the Montreal-based top comedy festival Just For Laughs in March.

"As we continue to grow the agency strategically and opportunistically, there is no doubt e-sports are on a straight-line upward trajectory with exponential growth ahead," Silbermann said in a statement. "Evolved under Ryan Morrison has become a force in this dynamic industry, and we are excited to partner with them to bring added value to our new clients."