ICM Partners and Joel Madden Launch Artist Discovery Partnership

ICM Partners and Good Charlotte co-founder Joel Madden are developing an A&R-style partnership to help the agency identify and develop emerging artists and music-related brands.

The longtime musician, writer and producer is aligning MDDN.co, the management company he built with his twin brother and bandmate Benji Madden and their older brother Josh Madden, with ICM to create a talent pipeline for the agency's music division. Madden will also have an internal role at ICM with the clients he brings to the agency and will work with its current roster of clients to advise on new projects, align with brands and identify new business opportunities. Madden and Good Charlotte are represented by ICM agent Mike Hayes.

“The agents we have worked with at ICM share our passion and entrepreneurial spirit for artist representation,” Madden said in a statement. “We have the opportunity to create something very special, which I am excited about and believe will be very impactful in supporting the growth and success of artists. Helping build creative businesses and brands is an idea both myself and ICM believe in and want to help artists achieve.

Rob Prinz, co-head of worldwide music at ICM Partners, added, “Joel is a force of nature in the music and pop culture worlds and a uniquely gifted artist and entrepreneur who we are excited to be in business with and grateful to our colleague Mike Hayes, who was at the genesis of our relationship with Joel and a driving force.”

MDDN.co manages more than a dozen artists including Poppy, Anti-Flag and Bishop Briggs and has developed a number of partnerships and investments in music, tech, fashion, cannabis, creative services, brand strategy/development and production.

