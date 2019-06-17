ICM Partners Launches LGBTQ+ Initiative (Exclusive)

The agency intends to hold quarterly events aimed at promoting understanding of issues facing the LGBTQ+ community.

ICM Partners has announced the next program in its ongoing commitment to promote inclusivity, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The agency is launching an LGBTQ+ initiative to promote a supportive environment for as well as greater understanding about individuals from the LGBTQ+ community. ICM intends to hold programming on a quarterly basis, starting with a several events in June to mark Pride Month:

On June 21, agency employees will volunteer at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, helping sort clothing donations and prepare meals for homeless youth. The center also will host a "coffee talk" June 26, wherein several ICM representatives will advise students in the center's education program about educational as well as entertainment industry career opportunities. And finally, June 27 will see a pair of bicoastal events: an LGBTQ+ mixer in the Los Angeles office and a happy hour in the New York office that will feature a conversation with Gregory Lewis, executive director and CEO of Cyndi Lauper's True Colors United foundation.

"Ensuring that we have an open, candid dialogue about this community is paramount to an open, inclusive workplace we aim to provide," says ICM founding partner and agent Chuck James, who will lead the initiative along with ICM events executive Jennifer Knisbell.

ICM's LGBTQ+ initiative comes 18 months after the agency's pledge to reach 50-50 gender parity by the year 2020. Other agencies commemorating Pride Month include Paradigm, whose activities include featuring LGBTQ+ artist Xavier Schipani's work in the New York office all month, curating a Spotify playlist featuring LGBTQ+ musicians that is playing throughout all office locations all month long and hosting a June 7 conversation between Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander and agents Marty Diamond and Eli Gelernter about his work in pushing boundaries of identity, sexuality and mental health awareness.