ICM Partners Signs 'Inside the NBA's' Kenny Smith (Exclusive)

ICM Partners has signed NBA champ turned broadcaster Kenny Smith and his banner Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) in all areas.

The former player, known as "The Jet," is part of the Sports Emmy-winning panel on TNT's Inside the NBA, where the banter among Smith, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson is among the best in the business. Smith also serves as a main studio analyst for the NCAA men's basketball tournament on CBS and Turner.

The Jet's decade-long career as a point guard in the NBA reached its apex with back-to-back world championships with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995. He also played college ball at a school in Chapel Hill, N.C.

SEG inked a development deal with ITV America last year and is now in production on the upcoming truTV summer series Open Court as well as Ready for the League, which will see Smith interview and counsel young pro prospects on the eve of the NBA draft. The latter project is a co-production between SEG and Deon Taylor, Roxanne Avent and Robert Smith's Hidden Empire Film Group. SEG's principals are Smith and his wife, Gwendolyn Osborne-Smith.

Smith also is developing TNT's scripted drama Hoop Dreams. He is producing the series, an adaptation of the acclaimed 1994 documentary, alongside Eric Tannenbaum.