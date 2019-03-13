Idris Elba Talks Collaborating With Stylist Cheryl Konteh, Looks Back His at Style Evolution

The actor and his stylist relived Elba's style evolution for The Hollywood Reporter's 25 Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood issue.

Idris Elba and his stylist, Cheryl Konteh, have been working together on red carpet looks for the past eight years and counting, developing a collaborative relationship that lets Elba be very hands-on with his fashion choices.

"You know what I love about your style?" Konteh asked Elba during The Hollywood Reporter's "25 Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood" photo shoot. "It's you and there's always a part of you, and it's a collaboration and you're not the kind of person that just has a stylist bring a load of clothes."

Thanks to Elba and Konteh's collaboration, the actor has been able to co-design certain red carpet looks, including his showstopping 2018 Met Gala tux.

"This is something that I am so proud of because this you designed," Konteh said. "I love that about you."

Elba's stylist spoke also about the actor being involved in the fashion creation process, telling him, "You're so passionate about clothes and you always want to push the boundaries, and you always want it to look on point and to be the best it can be, and you wear clothes really well. You're confident in them because you love it and you have a passion for it."