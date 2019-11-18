Idris Elba to Star in Jay-Z-Produced Western 'The Harder They Fall'

The Netflix revenge drama will also star Jonathan Majors.

Idris Elba will join Jonathan Majors in Netflix revenge drama The Harder They Fall.

Jeymes Samuel, who is also known as singer-songwriter The Bullitts, will make his directorial debut with the project.

The all-black Western is the story of when outlaw Nat Love (Majors) discovers that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison, he reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge.

Jay-Z, who collaborated with Samuel on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby, will produce the movie, along with James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Samuel.

Elba, who is repped by WME and the U.K.'s Artist Partnership, will next be seen in Universal's holiday release of Cats, and is currently filming James Gunn's Suicide Squad sequel.