Idris Elba Teases 'Luther' Big Screen Return: "We're This Close to Making a Film"

The character of DCI John Luther was last seen on television in January 2019.

Is the London Metropolitan Police Service's most troubled detective John Luther heading to the big screen?

Luther star Idris Elba certainly hopes so as he teased a possible return for the character from the hit BBC show, but this time in a feature film.

Speaking at a Zoom event for his current show In The Long Run, Sky News reported that Elba was asked about the future of Luther. "There isn't a real formal plan for Luther at the moment," he said, adding, "I've made it very clear that I'd like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther."

Debuting in 2010, and broadcast on BBC America in the U.S., the critically acclaimed Luther has had five seasons so far, the last of which was shown in Jan. 2019. Season five, which drew strong ratings in the U.K., ended on a cliffhanger with plenty of plot points to resolve but thus far there has been no official greenlight on a sixth season.

Both Elba and series creator and writer Neil Cross have intimated the possibility of a Luther film as far back as 2011. In 2018, he told a British newspaper that the blueprint of any Luther movie would be films like Seven and Along Came a Spider.