IFC Films Acquires Berlin Opener 'My Salinger Year'

My Salinger Year, a literary drama starring Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver that opened the 70th Berlin Film Festival, has been picked up by IFC Films for the U.S. market.

The Canadian-Irish indie, from director Philippe Falardeau, stars Qualley as an aspiring poet working as an assistant to literary agent Margaret (Sigourney Weaver). Qualley's main job is to answer fan mail directed to the agency's top writer, the notoriously secretive J.D. Salinger, author of The Catcher in the Rye.

Douglas Booth (The Dirt) co-stars. The film, based on the novel of the same name by Joanna Rakoff, debuted out-of-competition at Carlo Chatrian's first Berlinale.

"We look forward to collaborating with Phillippe once again, this time on the adaptation of a highly acclaimed memoir and an authentic New York story brought to life by excellent performances from breakout Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver," Arianna Bocco, executive vp of acquisitions and productions at IFC Films, said Tuesday in a statement.

My Salinger Year was produced by Canada's micro_scope and Parallel Films in Ireland. Memento Films International is handling international sales with UTA handling domestic.

The deal for the film was negotiated by Bocco, with UTA Independent Film Group and Memento Films International acting on behalf of the filmmakers.