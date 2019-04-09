IFC Films Nabs Peter Sarsgaard Starrer 'The Sound of Silence'

The drama, helmed by Michael Tyburski in his feature directorial debut, also stars Rashida Jones and debuted at Sundance.

IFC Films has picked up the U.S. rights to Michael Tyburski’s debut feature The Sound of Silence, which stars Peter Sarsgaard and Rashida Jones.

A 2019 theatrical release is planned for the drama in which Sarsgaard plays Peter, a "house tuner" who provides sonic sounds to improve moods for troubled Manhattan clients. After a routine house call where he meets Ellen (Jones), who is experiencing exhaustion, Peter obsessively searches for the fault in his practice after an initial hunch proves wrong.

"We’re thrilled to be able to work with extraordinary new voices like writer/director Michael Tyburski. There is a quiet brilliance to this film that we believe will translate widely and loudly to audiences across the U.S.," Arianna Bocco, executive vp acquisitions and productions at IFC Films, said in a statement.

The Sound of Silence, which debuted at Sundance in the U.S. dramatic competition, is co-written by Ben Nabors and Tyburski, and also stars Tony Revolori and Austin Pendleton.

The film is produced by Nabors, Michael Prall, Tariq Merhab, Charlie Scully, Mandy Tagger Brockey and Adi Ezroni.

IFC Films' Bocco negotiated the U.S. deal for the film, with UTA acting on behalf of the filmmakers.