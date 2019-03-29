IFC Films Picks up Lynn Shelton's 'Sword of Trust' Comedy

The Marc Maron-starrer, which bowed at SXSW, is set for a summer 2019 theatrical release.

IFC Films has nabbed the North American rights to Lynn Shelton's latest comedy, Sword of Trust, which stars Marc Maron as a pawn-shop dealer.

The GLOW star's latest comedy is set for a summer 2019 theatrical release after Sword of Trust bowed at SXSW. Co-written by Shelton and Mike O’Brien, the film stars Maron as a pawn-shop owner who hopes to sell a Civil War saber to white supremacists for a fortune.

“The partnership between Lynn Shelton and Marc Maron couldn’t be more in tune. Lynn’s background in improvisation with Marc’s trademark wit is the perfect storm for a brilliant performance and a film that bursts with comedic energy," said Arianna Bocco, executive vp acquisitions and productions at IFC Films, in a statement.

The cast includes Jillian Bell, Michaela Watkins and Jon Bass, while producer credits are shared by Ted Speaker and Shelton. Peter Gilbert, Eddie Linker and Joe Swanberg executive produce.

IFC Films previously released Shelton's sophomore feature Your Sister's Sister, which starred Emily Blunt, Mark Duplass and Rosemarie DeWitt.

The deal for Sword of Trust was negotiated by IFC Films' Bocco and UTA acting on behalf of the filmmakers.