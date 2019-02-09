IFC Films Picks Up U.S. Rights to Daisy Ridley's 'Ophelia'

The re-imagining of Shakespeare’s 'Hamlet' also stars Naomi Watts and Clive Owen.

IFC Films has picked up U.S. rights to Ophelia, the reimagining of Shakespeare's Hamlet by Australian filmmaker Claire McCarthy and Covert Media.

Star Wars leading lady Daisy Ridley plays the protagonist. George MacKay will co-star as Hamlet, alongside Naomi Watts as Gertrude and Clive Owen as Claudius.

IFC Films plans a theatrical release later this year. The film, which had its world premiere at Sundance in 2018, was adapted for the screen by Semi Chellas, from Lisa Klein’s 2006 young adult novel, Ophelia.

Set in the 14th century, but spoken in a contemporary voice, Ophelia puts the focus on the drama’s young female character as she is taken into Elsinore Castle under the wing of Queen Gertrude. Soon Ophelia captures the attention of Gertrude’s son, Prince Hamlet, and as she learns the ways of power, an undeniable love between the couple blossoms in secret.

But when the murder of Hamlet’s father drives the Prince into a downward spiral of vengeance, Ophelia struggles to protect a dangerous secret amid gathering palace intrigue. She must ultimately decide between her true love and her own life.

Ophelia is produced by Daniel Bobker, Ehren Kruger, Sarah Curtis and Paul Hanson, while Elissa Friedman, Sasha Shapiro and Anton Lessine share the executive producer credits.

The U.S. rights deal was negotiated by IFC Films’ Arianna Bocco, executive vp of acquisitions and productions, Linda Benjamin at Covert Media and CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.