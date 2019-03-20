IFC Films Takes U.S. Rights to Rooney Mara's 'Mary Magdalene' Biopic

The revisionist Biblical drama from 'Lion' director Garth Davis, which also stars Joaquin Phoenix, was earlier orphaned during The Weinstein Co.'s bankruptcy.

IFC Films has picked up the U.S. rights to Garth Davis' Mary Magdalene, the Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix-starring Holy Land drama about the eponymous biblical figure.

The deal follows The Weinstein Co., which earlier had the film's domestic rights, in Jan. 2018 pulling the biopic from its release schedule while the company's fate was in question amid the #MeToo scandal over co-founder Harvey Weinstein, and ahead of the $289 million sale to Lantern Capital Partners.

The Weinstein Co. originally planned a 2017 U.S. release for the biblical tale. But with Mary Magdalene having been orphaned by the company's bankruptcy, the New Testament-themed drama has now landed with IFC Films, which plans a theatrical release from April 12.

"The film daringly challenges conventional wisdom while telling a remarkable story with nuance, grace, and respect. Garth Davis is an incredible talent, and we’re thrilled to be working with him and See-Saw Films to bring this film to audiences throughout the country," Arianna Bocco, executive vp of acquisitions and productions for IFC Films said in a statement on Wednesday.

See-Saw, the U.K.-based production company behind such films as The King's Speech and Macbeth, produced Mary Magdalene, which it developed with Film4. Focus Features earlier released Mary Magdalene, which stars Mara as the New Testament heroine and Phoenix as Jesus, internationally.

The film's ensemble cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tahar Rahim, Ryan Corr and Ariane Labed. Mary Magdalene was also produced by Porchlight Films and had its world premiere at the National Gallery in London in 2018.

The film about the acolyte of Jesus Christ was written by Helen Edmundson and Philippa Goslett, and is produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Liz Watts.

The latest acquisition deal was negotiated by Bocco for IFC Films and UTA acting for the filmmakers.