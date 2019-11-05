IFC Midnight Nabs David Cronenberg Starrer 'Disappearance at Clifton Hill'

Albert Shin's mystery drama debuted at the Toronto Film Festival and features 'The Fly' and 'Dead Ringers' director in a rare acting role.

IFC Midnight has nabbed the U.S. rights to Albert Shin's mystery drama Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which stars The Fly director David Cronenberg in a rare acting role as well as Hannah Gross and Downton Abbey actress Tuppence Middleton.

A Feb. 28, 2020 release is planned for the Canadian indie that bowed at the Toronto Film Festival last September as Clifton Hill. "This is exactly the kind of suspenseful drama with a compelling atmosphere that audiences will be drawn to. We’re thrilled to be working with such a talented and committed team of filmmakers to bring this film to the U.S.," Arianna Bocco, executive vp of acquisitions and productions of IFC Films, said in a statement.

Disappearance at Clifton Hill stars Cronenberg as a local historian and rescue diver, and Middleton as Abby, who returns to her hometown of Niagara Falls after her mother dies, and becomes obsessed with a fragmented memory from her childhood — a kidnapping she believes she was witness to.

She is reunited with her estranged younger sister, Laure (Gross), and they attempt to settle their mother's estate involving the sale of the family motel, but Abby's compulsive desire to reconcile her past grows increasingly out of control.

The film is produced by Kevin Krikst and Fraser Ash and executive produced by Niv Fichman, Adrian Love and Omar Chalabi.