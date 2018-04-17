IFC Midnight Picks Up SXSW Thriller 'What Keeps You Alive'

Hannah Emily Anderson and Brittany Allen topline the Canadian genre pic by director Colin Minihan.

Thriller What Keeps You Alive, by director Colin Minihan, has gone to IFC Midnight for the U.S. market, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The Canadian indie — from the director of Grave Encounters and the offbeat zombie pic It Stains the Sands Red — stars Hannah Emily Anderson and Brittany Allen as a same-sex married couple facing venomous betrayals as they celebrate their one-year anniversary.

The embattled couple face a merciless fight for their lives when they find themselves pitted against the most unexpected of adversaries: each other. Anderson and Allen earlier co-starred in Jigsaw.

What Keeps You Alive debuted in the Midnighters section at SXSW, and also stars Martha Macisaac, Joey Klein and Charlotte Lindsay Marron.

Chris Ball, Kurtis David Harder, Ben Knechtel and Minihan share the producer credits. ICM Partners handled the sale to IFC Midnight.