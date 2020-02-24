Berlin: IFC Takes James D'Arcy's 'Made in Italy' for U.S. (Exclusive)

Liam Neeson plays a rare non-action role in the comedy, which IFC will bow theatrically in the U.S. this summer.

IFC Films has nabbed U.S. rights for Made in Italy, a rare comedy featuring action-star Liam Neeson.

Actor-turned-director James D'Arcy makes his feature debut with the film, which IFC acquired from world sales group HanWay Films.

Neeson plays Robert, a bohemian London artist who returns to Italy with his estranged son (Vox Lux actor Micheál Richardson) to sell the house they inherited from his late wife. When they find the once-beautiful villa in ruins, father and son soon find themselves at odds. Robert, hopeless at home repairs, enlists the help of a no-nonsense ex-pat neighbor, Kate (Lindsay Duncan). Jack, meanwhile, falls for Natalia (Italian actress Valeria Bilello), a young Italian chef, who restores his appetite, for her trattoria and for life.

While IFC in recent years has become known for all-platform releases, Made in Italy will get a traditional theatrical release in U.S. theaters this summer.

“We are really thrilled to be partnering with IFC and excited to support their strategy of making Made In Italy their big summer theatrical release,” said HanWay Films managing director Gabrielle Stewart, who negotiated the deal for the film together with IFC Films acquisitions and productions evp Arianna Bocco. “From the very beginning this has been a very personal labor of love for all involved and they have fully embraced that.”

Added Bocco: “Made In Italy is the complete package and we are excited to work with talent like James, Liam and Micheál to bring this special story to American audiences this summer.”

D’Arcy directed and wrote the screenplay to Made in Italy. Pippa Cross and Sam Tipper-Hale produced for CrossDay Productions in collaboration with Indiana Production. Ingenious Media fully funded the production with the support of the Tuscan Film Commission.

Neeson is represented by CAA and ARG, Richardson by Gersh and ARG, and D’Arcy by Markham Froggatt and Irwin.