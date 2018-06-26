International Film and Television Alliance Leaders Renew Contracts

Jean Prewitt and Jonathan Wolf have each re-upped for another three years with the trade association.

Jean Prewitt, CEO and president of The Independent Film & Television Alliance, the trade association of independent film and TV producers and distributors, and Jonathan Wolf, IFTA exec vp and managing director of the American Film Market, have both had their contracts renewed for another three years, the IFTA announced Tuesday.

Prewitt has headed the global trade association since 2000.

Over the past two years, IFTA has been active in the European Union, defending producers’ rights to license content on an exclusive territorial basis. Prewitt has also spoken out in the U.S. urging Congress to ensure that online platforms take responsibility for users’ privacy and the legality of content which they distribute.

Since 1998, Wolf has guided the American Film Market, and in 2017, he also launched LocationEXPO.

“Jean and Jonathan’s leadership, strategic clarity, and industry knowledge have been a tremendous asset to not only IFTA and AFM, but the industry at large,” IFTA chairman Michael Ryan said in announcing their contract renewals. “On behalf of the entire membership, we’re very pleased that these unrivaled advocates will continue to unite our collective voice, stand up for and serve the interests of the global Independents.”