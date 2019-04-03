iHeartMedia Files for IPO

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2018 and in January had its plan approved.

iHeartMedia filed for an initial public offering on Wednesday (April 3), just months after its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan was approved detailing a path to solvency.

According to the media conglomerate's IPO Form S-1 registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to list its Class 'A' common shares, the IPO is underwritten by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, proposing a maximum aggregate offering priced temporarily at $100 million.

Neither a set number of shares iHeartMedia was offering nor a set price range were disclosed, but the company did state it would have two classes of shares. iHeartMedia currently trades in the pink sheets.

Known as Clear Channel until 2014, iHeartMedia filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2018 after accumulating $20 billion in debt from a leveraged buyout a decade earlier. iHeartMedia owns and operates more than 850 radio stations, as well as the iHeartRadio streaming radio and music service, which claims over 100 million users, and major events including the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina.

iHeartMedia intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay off its debt.

Under the terms of the bankruptcy reorganization plan, iHeartMedia must complete an intensive restructuring of its balance sheet that will reduce its debt from $16.1 billion to $5.75 billion and fully separate the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings business as its own independent public company. iHeartMedia owns 89.1 percent of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings and the billboard company was not part of the bankruptcy filing.

As part of iHeartMedia's bankruptcy filing, the company previously announced it had reached an agreement to cut its debt through debt-to-equity swaps with some shareholders. Those deals allowed the company to continue operating and speed up the bankruptcy process.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.