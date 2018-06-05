Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey to Play iHeartRadio Festival

Other performers include Shawn Mendes, Imagine Dragons and Kelly Clarkson.

The festival announced the performers Tuesday. Jack White, Jason Aldean, Sam Smith and Rae Sremmurd are among the other big-name performers. The two-day festival will be held Sept. 21 and 22 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Ryan Seacrest will host the festival, which also will be broadcast live on iHeartRadio stations and in a televised special on the CW Network on Oct. 7 and 8.

Luke Bryan, Panic! At the Disco, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kelly Clarkson also will perform. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 15.