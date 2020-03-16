iHeartRadio Music Awards to Be Rescheduled

The show was set to take place March 29 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, with Usher hosting.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards is being postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the Shrine has announced that it would be officially closed for events at least until March 31, leading iHeartMedia to postpone the awards show.

"The safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our main priority," an iHeartMedia rep said in a statement. "iHeartMedia and Fox will plan to reschedule at the appropriate time and will provide more information and relevant updates as they become available. Refunds are being issued to ticketed guests."

The news follows the cancellation or postponement of major events including E3, Coachella, SXSW, MIPTV, CinemaCon and more, as many companies allow their staffers to work from home or limit face-to-face business meetings and unnecessary travel.

It's not the only awards show being impacted. Earlier this month, Canada's music-centric Juno Awards were canceled, as was the GLAAD Media Awards in New York and the Razzie Awards in Los Angeles while the Kids' Choice Awards (Los Angeles) and the ACM Awards (Las Vegas) were postponed. The BAFTA Games Awards (London) is moving to a live stream.

Usher also was set to perform during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, in addition to Halsey, Lizzo and Justin Bieber, among others. Artists receiving multiple nominations included Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Drake, Ed Sheeran, El Fantasma, Halsey, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Kygo, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, SHAED, Shawn Mendes, Snow, Summer Walker and Taylor Swift.