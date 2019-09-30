iHeartRadio Podcast Awards to Return in January (Exclusive)

The second annual show will honor winners in 30 categories.

iHeartMedia is bringing back the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards for the second year in a row.

The show, which will take place Friday, Jan. 17, and will be broadcast and streamed across iHeartMedia stations nationwide, will feature 30 categories across the podcasting landscape.

iHeartMedia launched the Podcast Awards this year with a Jan. 19 show that named winners in 22 categories. Among those who took home trophies were Armchair Expert host Dax Shepard, Jonathan Van Ness and Wondery's Dr. Death.

"When we introduced the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards last year, we knew we wanted to celebrate the most talented podcast creators out there — the key reason that podcasting continues to grow exponentially," said iHeartPodcast Network president Conal Byrne. "The response to last year’s awards was amazing. This is the one time of the year that all the most popular podcasters come together to celebrate the community of podcasting truly as colleagues, not competitors. The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards bring everyone into one room — the biggest hosts, producers and distributors — all committed to this amazing podcast medium and to seeing its incredible growth continue."

Though iHeartRadio produces its own podcasts, the show will recognize shows from across the industry and from a variety of studios and networks. Fans will also be able to vote for the winner of the podcast of the year, which last year went to Slate's Slow Burn, which was hosted by Leon Neyfakh.

This year's show will honor people in three Icon Awards categories, the Innovator Award, the Social Impact Award and the Pioneer Award. Last year, NPR was honored with the Podcast Pioneer Award.

iHeartMedia also is behind the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the iHeartRadio Music Festival and other events throughout the year.

The Podcast Awards will take place Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles.