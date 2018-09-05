iHeartRadio Teams With 'Atlanta Monster' Producers on Season Two

The new season of the podcast series will be focused on the Zodiac killer.

Atlanta Monster is returning for a second season.

The podcast will be revived as Monster: The Zodiac Killer through a new partnership with iHeartMedia, producers HowStuffWorks and Tenderfoot TV announced Wednesday.

The first season of Atlanta Monster debuted earlier this year to reinvestigate the Atlanta child murders of the late 1970s and early 1980s. The podcast served as a follow-up for Payne Lindsey, the host of Up and Vanished.

Now, iHeartMedia has agreed to serialize the podcast and launch a second season focused on the Zodiac Killer. Future seasons will tackle other high-profile cases. The new season of Monster will be released in early January and will join the iHeartRadio Podcast Network.

Monster will debut Jan. 3 exclusively on iHeartRadio broadcast stations. After launch, the full season will be rolled out digitally via the iHeartRadio app and other podcast platforms.

Lindsey is returning to Monster as executive producer. Tenderfoot TV and HowStuffWorks will continue to co-produce the series.

"It's evident that our listeners across the country continue to have a huge appetite for true crime podcasts," said iHeartRadio president Darren Davis. "Monster: The Zodiac Killer is not just about exploring the crime, it's about the people and communities around the crime."

He added that Atlanta Monster "told a powerful story that delved deep into the societal context and cultural significance of the events that took place. This is true crime flipped on its head, and we know season two will be even more captivating and compelling than the first."

The Zodiac Killer was a serial killer who operated in Northern California during the late 1960s and early 1970s. The killer's identity remains undiscovered.

Said Lindsey, "The new season examines the narrative around one of the most infamous serial killers in American history, and we believe that our partnership with iHeartMedia will allow us to bring this fascinating story to a massive audience that only iHeart can provide."

UTA brokered the deal on behalf of HowStuffWorks and Tenderfoot TV.