Ike Barinholtz, Erica Hanson Honored at Norma Jean Gala

Busy Philipps, Colin Hanks, Ali Larter and Edgar Ramirez were in attendance for the 7th annual charity event on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Hollygrove, a family service center dedicated to providing support, counseling and mental health services to Los Angeles children suffering from trauma, hosted its 7th annual Norma Jean Gala on Saturday night.

The event was held on the Hollygrove Campus with stars like Busy Philipps, Colin Hanks, Ali Larter, Ike Barinholtz and wife Erica Hanson and Edgar Ramirez in attendance to lend their support.

Philipps, who served as the night’s MC, has volunteered with Hollygrove for years and she told The Hollywood Reporter why they were such a vital organization to so many children. “Hollygrove is something that's just been very important to me," the actress said. "I see the change that it makes in these kids' lives and it's just an important program.”

Hollygrove is the name of the orphanage where Marilyn Monroe once lived as a child, and several items from her personal wardrobe were on display, including a wool coat with a mink collar and a bright orange negligee robe. A Monroe impersonator, who wore her iconic white dress from The Seven Year Itch, also took photos with guests.

Barinholtz and and his wife Hanson were honored with the Ambassador of Children Award, and the comic actor told THR why they were so committed to helping the nonprofit.

“Hollygrove, first and foremost delivers, people the help they need," said Barinholtz. "They do it with pride and they do it with dignity and they’re real angels man.”

After receiving his award, Barinholtz continued to contribute to Hollygrove by egging on bidders in a spirited live auction. Several lively bidding wars broke out over items like a resort vacation to Maui and a private screening of Get Out with director Jordan Peele.

CAA agent Chris Andrews was also recognized for his years of volunteer work with the Gala’s first ever Volunteer of the Year award.