Ike Barinholtz, 'La La Land' Producer Team on Election Comedy for Amazon (Exclusive)

Amazon Studios has acquired an untitled comedy film pitch from Ike Barinholtz and his writing partner David Stassen that will be produced by La La Land's Jordan Horowitz. The Blockers star is writing the screenplay with Stassen as a potential co-starring vehicle.

The story kicks off when a scandal forces a female politician to leave Washington, D.C., and head back to her small town in Ohio. Once there, she helps her 12-year-old niece run a campaign for her middle school election. But things get complicated when she finds out her niece is facing off against the son of the man who beat her in the very same election nearly 30 years before.

Claire Scanlon (Set It Up) will direct, and Horowitz of Original Headquarters will produce alongside Barinholtz and Stassen of 23/34 Prods.

Amazon already is in business with Barinholtz, who co-starred in its Sundance acquisition Late Night (which opens June 7), as well as Horowitz, who is producing the Rachel Brosnahan-led film I’m Your Woman.

Barinholtz was last seen opposite Tiffany Haddish in The Oath, which marked his feature directorial debut, as well as the 2018 breakout comedy Blockers. He recently appeared in the Jordan Peele-hosted anthology series, The Twilight Zone. The Mindy Project alum also co-starred in Neighbors, Neighbors 2, Suicide Squad and Snatched. As a writer, Barinholtz penned the Dwayne Johnson-Kevin Hart comedy Central Intelligence with Stassen.

