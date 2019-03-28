Ilana Glazer's Horror Pic 'False Positive' Begins Filming for A24

Joining the 'Broad City' star are Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan.

Ilana Glazer’s first post-Broad City film, a horror movie called False Positive, begins filming April 1 for A24.

John Lee is directing the film, which also stars Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan, along with Zainab Jah, Gretchen Mol, Sophia Bush and Josh Hamilton.

Glazer, repped by UTA, co-wrote the psychological horror film — its exact plotline is being kept under wraps — with Lee, and will also produce with Lee and Jonathan Wang.