Ilhan Omar Talks Trump Feud, How 2020 Election Is Fight for "Soul" of U.S.

On Wednesday's Full Frontal, host Samantha Bee sat down with Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was one of the first members of Congress to call for President Trump's impeachment.

During the interview, Omar told Bee that she found no pleasure in impeaching Trump. "A lot of people think that we would take joy in impeaching this president because we don't like him, but we take joy in making sure that when we say we're going to protect the good rule of law that the American people know that we are serious about that," she said.

Omar then joked that the idea of Donald Trump Jr. being upset "does make me slightly happy."

The Congresswoman added that she thought Trump targeted her because he is afraid of women supporting each other. "I think for me, he is terrified by the fact that I sit on the intersectionality of many identities that he really despises," she added. "A woman, an immigrant, Muslim, refugee and hijabi all in one beautiful package."

After Bee noted that Omar has been portrayed in a negative light in the media, the congresswoman said that she didn't care. "I know that the people who are actively working to take me out of context are just vilifying and dismissing my voice anyway. The fact that I live rent free in their head doesn't mean that they get to live rent free in mine," she said.

"We're very comfortable in being the hero in every story. We are not comfortable anytime someone reminds us we have been a villain, and it is my job to make sure we can end this story as a hero," she said about why she works so hard to ensure that American actions are inline with the country's morals.

"I escaped war at the age of 8. Lived in a refugee camp for four years. I know what destruction looks like. Now I'm a member of Congress," she said. "I am, in so many ways, the American story."

Bee later told Omar that she shouldn't get too close to Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller. "I still think that there is rehabilitation that could be possible for white supremacists like Stephen Miller," responded Omar. "They could use some light, some love, some joy in their life."

Omar also reflected on her goals for the 2020 election. "We're fighting for the soul of our country. For the values of equality, of pluralism, of religious liberty and on the values that my grandfather was excited about and talked about when we lived in the refugee camp," she said. "We need a president who can live up to that."

Bee guessed that Omar wouldn't endorse Joe Biden in the upcoming election. She responded, "Definitely not Biden."