Illumination Taps Fox Vet Keith Feldman as COO

Feldman will drive long-term strategy at the the animation studio behind 'Minions' and 'Despicable Me.'

llumination Entertainment — the animation studio behind Despicable Me, Minions and most recently Sing — has named Keith Feldman as its new COO.

Feldman arrives at the Universal Pictures division after a 25-year career at 20th Century Fox, most recently serving as president and general manager of worldwide home entertainment. In his new role, Feldman will advise Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and drive long-term business strategies while also working with with senior management at Universal.

"Keith’s successful background and wide-ranging global expertise coupled with his strong relationships and collaborative style position him perfectly for this leadership role," Meledandri said Thursday in a statement.

Feldman's move to Illumination follows key assets of 20th Century Fox being acquired by Walt Disney.

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime and a dream come true. I am thrilled to support Chris Meledandri’s aspiration for creative and commercial excellence, ambition, and innovation," Feldman said in his own statement.

Illumination's upcoming slate includes Minions 2, which is set for a July 3 release, and Sing 2, which is scheduled to hit theaters July 21, 2021.