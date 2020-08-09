Imagen Awards: 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold,' 'Little America' Among Top Nominees

Other projects nominated for multiple trophies at the event designed to recognize Latinx talent include 'One Day at a Time,' 'Queen of the South,' 'Law & Order: SVU' and the films 'I Carry You with Me' and 'Las Pildoras de mi Novio.'

The feature film Dora and the Lost City of Gold and TV series Law & Order: SVU, Little America, One Day at a Time and Queen of the South each earned a leading four nominations for the 2020 Imagen Awards, designed to recognize Latinx talent.

Projects with three nominations include the films I Carry You with Me and Las Pildoras de mi Novio and TV series Diary of a Future President, Gentefied, Ghostwriter, Mayans M.C., Mr. Iglesias and Pose.

Dora, I Carry You with Me and Las Pildoras de mi Novio are all nominated for best feature film, alongside Sergio. Dora additionally earned nominations in the categories of best director (James Bobin), actor (Eugenio Derbez) and actress (Isabela Moner).

Nominees in the category of best primetime program: drama are Good Trouble, Law & Order: SVU, Mayans M.C., Narcos: Mexico, Pose and Queen of the South. Best primetime program: comedy nominees are ANA, El juego de las llaves, Gentefied, Little America, Mr. Iglesias and One Day at a Time.

This year the Imagen Awards, which experienced a 55 percent increase in entries from last year's show, has added three new categories: best director in television, best music composition for film and television and best music supervision for film and television.

The Imagen Awards were established in 1985 from a suggestion by Norman Lear to encourage and recognize positive portrayals of Latinos in the media.

The 35th annual Imagen Awards will be presented virtually on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.

A complete list of the 2020 Imagen Awards nominees, determined by an independent panel of entertainment industry executives and Latino community leaders, follows.

The Theatrical Motion Pictures Nominees are:

Best Feature Film

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Paramount Pictures)

I Carry You with Me (Black Bear Pictures, Loki Films, The Population, Zafiro Cinema and Sony Pictures Classics)

Las Pildoras de mi Novio (Pantelion Films and Lionsgate; Fuego Films, Pantelion Films, Traziende Films, ECABA)

Sergio (Netflix; Black Rabbit Media, Anima Pictures and Itapoan Productions for Netflix)

Best Director – Feature Film

James Bobin, Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Paramount Pictures)

Heidi Ewing, I Carry You with Me (Black Bear Pictures, Loki Films, The Population, Zafiro Cinema and Sony Pictures Classics)

Andy Muschietti, IT Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Actor – Feature Film

Jaime Camil, Las Pildoras de mi Novio (Pantelion Films and Lionsgate; Fuego Films, Pantelion Films, Traziende Films, ECABA)

Eugenio Derbez, Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Paramount Pictures)

Armando Espitia, I Carry You with Me (Black Bear Pictures, Loki Films, The Population, Zafiro Cinema and Sony Pictures Classics)

Michael Garza, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Lionsgate, CBS Films, eOne)

Al Madrigal, The Way Back (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Adrian Martinez, Lady and The Tramp (Disney+; Disney+/Taylor Made)

Wagner Moura, Sergio (Netflix; Black Rabbit Media, Anima Pictures and Itapoan Productions for Netflix)

Best Actress – Feature Film

Ana de Armas, Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Priscilla Star Diaz, Release (HollyHood Productions, Inc.)

Sandra Echeverría, Las Pildoras de mi Novio (Pantelion Films and Lionsgate; Fuego Films, Pantelion Films, Traziende Films, ECABA)

Eiza Gonzalez, Bloodshot (Sony Pictures Entertainment Columbia Pictures)

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers (STXfilms, Gloria Sanchez Productions, Nuyorican Productions)

Isabela Moner, Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Paramount Pictures)

The Television Nominees are:

Best Primetime Program: Drama

Good Trouble (Freeform; Freeform in association with Nuyorican Productions, Blazing Elm Entertainment and JJ Prods)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC; Wolf Entertainment & Universal Television)

Mayans M.C. (FX Network; Fox 21 Television Studios & FX Productions)

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix; Gaumont International Television for Netflix)

Pose (FX Network; Fox 21 Television Studios & FX Productions)

Queen of the South (USA Network; Fox 21 Television Studios and UCP)

Best Primetime Program: Comedy

ANA (Pantaya; Viacom International Studios)

El juego de las llaves (Pantaya; Pantaya, Corazón Films and Amazon Prime)

Gentefied (Netflix; Netflix)

Little America (Apple TV+; Apple / Universal Television)

Mr. Iglesias (Netflix; Netflix)

One Day at a Time (Pop TV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, GloNation, Snowpants Productions)

Best Primetime Program: Special, Movie or Limited Series

Collisions (Fuse; Widdershins Film, Mitchell Street Pictures, Don’t Foam)

Into the Dark: Culture Shock (Hulu; Hulu / Blumhouse Television)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "All in the Family" and "Good Times" (ABC; Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street, D'Arconville)

Best Director – Television

Miguel Arteta, Room 104 (HBO; HBO in association with Duplass Brothers Productions)

Norberto Barba, Better Call Saul (AMC; High Bridge Productions; AMC)

Steven Canals, Pose (FX Network; Fox 21 Television Studios & FX Productions)

Aurora Guerrero, Little America (Apple TV+; Apple / Universal Television)

Gigi Saul Guerrero, Into the Dark: Culture Shock (Hulu; Hulu / Blumhouse Television)

Ben Hernandez Bray, Queen of the South (USA Network; Breakout Kings Productions, LLC)

Tanya Saracho, Vida (STARZ; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals)

Batan Silva, Law & Order: SVU (NBC; Wolf Entertainment & Universal Television)

Best Actor – Television

Arturo Castro, Flipped (Quibi; Funny or Die / Quibi)

Jesse Garcia, Collisions (Fuse; Widdershins Film, Mitchell Street Pictures, Don’t Foam)

Gabriel Iglesias, Mr. Iglesias (Netflix; Netflix)

Diego Luna, Narcos: Mexico (Netflix; Gaumont International Television for Netflix)

JD Pardo, Mayans M.C. (FX Networks; Fox 21 Television Studios & FX Productions)

Carlos Santos, Gentefied (Netflix; Netflix)

J.J. Soria, Gentefied (Netflix; Netflix)

Best Actress – Television

Alice Braga, Queen of the South (USA Network; Fox 21 Television Studios and UCP)

Jearnest Corchado, Little America (Apple TV+; Apple / Universal Television)

Justina Machado, Family Pictures (Lifetime; Lifetime Pictures)

Justina Machado, One Day at a Time (Pop TV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, GloNation, Snowpants Productions)

Mishel Prada, Vida (STARZ; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals)

Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX Network; Fox 21 Television Studios & FX Productions)

Gina Torres, Pearson (USA Network; UCP)

Best Supporting Actor – Television

Arturo Castro, Room 104 (HBO; HBO in association with Duplass Brothers Productions)

Guillermo Diaz, Law & Order: SVU (NBC; Wolf Entertainment & Universal Television)

Fabrizio Guido, Mr. Iglesias (Netflix; Netflix)

Julio Macias, On My Block (Netflix; Netflix)

Hemky Madera, Queen of the South (USA Network; Plural Entertainment)

Edward James Olmos, Mayans M.C. (FX Network; Fox 21 Television Studios & FX Productions)

John Ortiz, Little America (Apple TV+; Apple / Universal Television)

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Lisseth Chavez, Chicago P.D. (NBC; Wolf Entertainment & Universal Television)

Cote De Pablo, N.C.I.S. (CBS; Belisarius Productions in association with CBS Television Studios)

Melissa Fumero, Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior; Disney Television Animation)

Isabella Gomez, One Day at a Time (Pop TV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, GloNation, Snowpants Productions)

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Pop TV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, GloNation, Snowpants Productions)

Manni Perez, Law & Order: SVU (NBC; Wolf Entertainment & Universal Television)

Chelsea Rendon, Vida (STARZ; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals)

Cristina Umaña, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Prime Video; Paramount Television and Amazon Studios)

Best Young Actor – Television

Izabella Alvarez, The Casagrandes (Nickelodeon, Nickelodeon)

Izabella Alvarez, Collisions (Fuse; Widdershins Film, Mitchell Street Pictures, Don’t Foam)

Isaac Arellanes, Ghostwriter (Apple TV+; Apple / Sesame Workshop / Sinking Ship Entertainment)

Paulina Chávez, Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix; Netflix)

Tess Romero, Diary of a Future President (Disney+; CBS Television Studios)

Justin Sanchez, Ghostwriter (Apple TV+; Apple / Sesame Workshop / Sinking Ship Entertainment)

Best Variety or Reality Show

America’s Most Musical Family (Nickelodeon; IPC)

De viaje con los Derbez (Pantaya; Pantaya, Amazon Studios, World-wide)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic; Studio Ramsay and Objective Media Group, An ALL3 Media Group Company for National Geographic)

Jerry Garcia: It’s Not My Weekend (HBO Latino; Viva Pictures Distribution LLC)

Pati’s Mexican Table (WETA Washington, DC / Distributed nationally by American Public Television; Mexican Table, WETA Washington, DC, and FRANK.)

Total Bellas (E!; Bunim/Murray Productions, E! Entertainment)

Best Children’s Programming

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix; Netflix)

The Casagrandes (Nickelodeon; Nickelodeon)

DuckTales (Disney Channel; Disney Television Animation)

Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior; Disney Television Animation)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+; Apple / Sesame Workshop / Sinking Ship Entertainment)

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Special (HBO; HBO in association with NYC Filmgree, Sesame Workshop and Sesame Street)

Vampirina (Disney Junior; Brown Bag Entertainment)

Additional Nominees are:

Best Informational Program

Activate: The Global Citizen Movement - “Education Cannot Wait” (National Geographic; Produced by RadicalMedia and Global Citizen for National Geographic)

Dylan Reales: El Loco Del Palo (Golf Channel; Golf Channel)

Life Connected (NBC; KNBC-TV)

SC Reportajes: Caballitos de Totora (ESPN Deportes; ESPN Productions Inc.)

VICE News Tonight (HBO; HBO Entertainment in association with Vice and Bill Maher Productions)

VOCES: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage (PBS; Latino Public Broadcasting, PBS SoCal)

Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas (HBO; HBO in association with Amalgamated Bear, Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon)

Best Documentary

Colossus (Fuse; Campanario, Perimeter Pictures)

The First Rainbow Coalition (PBS; Latino Public Broadcasting, Nantes Media, LLC, Good Docs, ITVS)

Home: Mexico (Apple TV+; Apple / MediaWeaver / Four M Studios / Altimeter Films)

POV: The Silence of Others (PBS; Semilla Verde Productions, Lucernam Films, American Best Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service (ITVS) and Latino Public Broadcasting (LPB), in association with El Deseo, with funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).)

Sea of Shadows (National Geographic; Terra Mater Factual Studios in association with Appian Way, Malaika Pictures, The Wild Lens Collective for National Geographic Best Documentary Films)

Torn Apart: Separated at the Border (HBO; HBO Best Documentary Films in association with Talos Films)

VOCES: Porvenir, Texas (PBS; Latino Public Broadcasting, PBS SoCal)

Best Commercial Advertisement or Social Awareness Campaign

Chain of Heroes (Orci Studios)

DIY Girls (Orci Studios)

Entre Latinos (AmericaFilmWorks)

Hazte Contar (Green Power Media, Sandblast Productions)

Best Music Composition for Film or TV

Andrés Sanchez Maher, Gus Reyes, and Emilio Acevedo, Los Espookys (HBO; HBO in association with Mas Mejor, Antigravico and Broadway Video)

Angélica Negrón, Independent Lens (PBS series Independent Lens; Nantes Media, LLC)

Joey Newman, Diary of a Future President (Disney+; I Can & I Will Productions, CBS TV Studios)

Best Music Supervision for Film or TV

Janet Lopez, Diary of a Future President (Disney+, CBS Television Studios)

Javier Índice Nuño and Joe Rodriguez, Los Espookys (HBO, HBO in association with Mas Mejor, Antigravico and Broadway Video)