Imagine Entertainment Vet Kim Roth Joins Bill Pohlad's River Road

Roth is named co-president and chief creative officer, while Christa Zofcin Workman is promoted to co-president and COO.

As part of a major reorganization, Bill Pohlad's River Road Entertainment has named veteran Hollywood producer Kim Roth as co-president and chief creative officer.

The indie film financing and production outfit also promoted Christa Zofcin Workman to co-president and COO. “I am incredibly excited to re-energize River Road and its mission as a filmmaker-friendly home to extraordinary creative projects as well as a developer and producer of its own home-grown material,” company founder and CEO Pohlad said in a statement on Monday.

A 16-year veteran of Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment, Roth joins River Road from Macro, a multi-platform media company founded by Charles D. King and focused on the African American, Latino and multicultural markets.

Roth will oversee the development and production of projects at River Road, while Workman will continue to oversee business operations, legal affairs and management of the company’s intellectual property. Roth's film credits include Dee Rees’s Mudbound; American Made, starring Tom Cruise; and The Good Lie, top-lined by Reese Witherspoon.

Roth also executive produced and co-produced Denzel Washington’s Fences; Three Kings, starring George Clooney and Mark Walhberg; and Christopher Nolan’s Insomnia.

"I have long admired the filmography of River Road Entertainment and Bill Pohlad’s passionate support of filmmakers and artists. Bill is deeply committed, as am I, to tell stories about people whose perspectives and experiences expand our own," Roth said in her own statement.

Workman joined River Road in 2011 as executive vp and head of business and legal affairs. Formerly, she was head of business and legal affairs for Tom Cruise’s United Artists. She began her career working in finance at MGM Studios.

River Road is producing Dreamin’ Wild alongside Green Book producer Jim Burke of Innisfree Pictures, and Unfollow alongside Participant Media and Bruna Papandrea.