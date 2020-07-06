Imagine, Warner Music Group Team for Slate of Music-Centric Content

The partnership will span film, television, documentary and short-form content.

As music biopics on superstars like Elton John, Elvis and Aretha Franklin continue to dominate the big screen, Imagine Entertainment has inked a multi-year strategic partnership with Warner Music Group.

Under the pact, the banner from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer will co-produce and co-finance a slate of projects that will span film, television, documentary and short-form content.

Warner Music Group's entertainment credits include James Brown movie Get On Up, Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga and upcoming Franklin series Genius: Aretha, which is produced with Imagine and will premiere on National Geographic Channel this fall. It was recently announced that Warner Music Group will partner with Hyde Park Entertainment and BlacKkKlansman Oscar winner Kevin Willmott on a feature about Wimbledon tennis champion and African American civil rights activist Arthur Ashe.

Warner Music Entertainment, the tv and film division of Warner Music Group, was created in 2017 and to be led by Charlie Cohen.

Imagine's music-centric slates include a feature biopic being about Gucci Mane, as well as documentaries on Louis Armstrong, Carlos Santana, and Tekashi 6ix9nine.

"I’ve always looked for new ways to bring a story to life. This is my passion. Our new partnership with WMG gives us a new dimension to do exactly that - ignite emotion in stories,” explains Brian Grazer. “The content that lives inside songs gives life to a fresh sonic and cinematic power. Len Blavatnik is a visionary in the space and everyone at Imagine is thrilled to partner with him and his team."

Warner Music Group CEO Steve Cooper said, “With a global roster of superstar talent and a rich musical history in our archives, we have great opportunities to marry music, narrative, and image through biopics, documentaries, and other visual platforms.”