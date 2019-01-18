Imagine's Documentary Unit Strikes First-Look Deal With Apple

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries unit has struck an exclusive, first-look deal with Apple to produce a slate of feature documentaries and docuseries.

The longtime Imagine partners launched their new documentary unit last June, bringing on Justin Wilkes, the former president of RadicalMedia, to serve as its president, as well as former HBO exec Sara Bernstein as its executive vp.

Imagine — whose past forays into nonfiction filmmaking include the National Geographic hybrid docuseries Mars and Breakthrough, as well as the feature doc The Beatles: Eight Days a Week (which was acquired by Hulu) — is currently producing the documentary series She the People, with Sarah Jones, and the documentary Dads, which Bryce Dallas Howard is producing.

Imagine has also produced a documentary about opera star Luciano Pavarotti that Ron Howard has directed, which is expected to be released worldwide this year.

Variety first reported the deal.