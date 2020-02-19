Imax CEO Addresses China Theater Closures Amid Coronavirus Crisis

"The safety of our team and audiences is our top priority," Richard Gelfond stated.

Box office from Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, Frozen 2 and Joker helped Imax beat a Wall Street analyst forecast for the fourth quarter revenues, even as the giant screen exhibitor missed on per-share earnings expectations.

Imax on Wednesday posted earnings for the three months to Dec. 31, 2019 at $18.2 million, compared to a year-earlier $1.7 million. The earnings per-share earnings came to 29 cents, compared to 3 cents per share last year, which fell short of a Wall Street forecast of 31 cents. The adjusted per-share earnings at 35 cents beat a 30 cents forecast.

Imax saw overall revenues of $124.3 million for the fourth quarter, up from a year-earlier $108.9 million. That beat Wall Street expectations for overall revenues of $117.5 million. Imax also posted record full-year 2019 box office of $1.1 billion, up 7 percent over the year-earlier period.

The fourth quarter results came before the decision last month to postpone the Chinese New Year film slate in China because of the Coronavirus outbreak, a move that Imax supported. Imax execs are expected during an analyst call to address the impact on its screens in China, and the wider toll on that country's film industry as the COVID-19 virus persists after the Lunar New Year.

“In terms of the health crisis in China, where movie theatres nationwide remain closed, we are continuing to monitor the situation closely and needless to say the safety of our team and audiences is our top priority," Imax CEO Richard Gelfond said in a statement. “We look forward to circumstances improving and IMAX continuing to satisfy China’s strong demand for premium quality content and entertainment experiences," he added ahead of an afternoon analyst conference call.

Among the big-budget movies that had been set for release last month, including on Imax screens, were Wanda's comedy action sequel Detective Chinatown 3, Huanxi Media's comedy tentpole Lost in Russia and sports epic Leap, Dante Lam's action vehicle The Rescue, and family animation Boonie Bears: The Wild Life.

Local regulators have always blocked Hollywood films from releasing during the festival period to give home-team studios an uncontested run at the box office. China's week-long Lunar New Year holiday, also known as Spring Festival, typically is the country's busiest moviegoing period by far, and this year's holiday was expected to generate over $1 billion in box office revenue.

But after health officials advised the Chinese public to avoid crowded places, studios pulled all of their holiday tentpoles from release and the nation's 70,000 movie theaters closed their doors. Shares in Imax China Holdings, which operates around 600 screens, slid on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the wake of the Chinese New Year cinema closures last month, but have rebounded in recent weeks.