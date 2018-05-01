Imax First-Quarter Earnings Rise, Beat Estimates

The giant-screen exhibitor, led by Richard Gelfond, cites a more robust local-language film strategy, among other profit drivers.

Imax, best known for its giant movie screens, posted a big rise in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

The giant-screen exhibitor reported earnings attributable to shareholders of $8.5 million, compared with earnings of $75,000 last year.

The adjusted earnings per share of 21 cents, compared to 6 cents per-share in 2017, blew past an analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $84.9 million, against $68.6 million a year earlier. The analyst forecast was for $81.2 million.

Gross box office from Imax digitally remastered movies jumped 16.4 percent to $246.9 million in the first quarter, as the exhibitor released 22 films during the latest financial quarter, against 18 in the year-earlier period. Imax's digital remastering revenues were $27.1 million, compared to $23.4 million in the first quarter last year.

And revenue from joint venture theaters came to $17.9 million, against a year-earlier $15.2 million. Imax recorded a full-year loss of $13 million from its investment in ABC and Marvel Television's drama series Inhumans, which had its first two episodes shot partially with Imax cameras.

During its second quarter, Imax saw Avengers: Infinity War, a commercial Hollywood movie shot with Imax cameras, deliver a record $41.5 million in giant screen box office during its opening weekend.

"Our first-quarter results were strong from both a financial and strategic standpoint," said Imax CEO Richard Gelfond. "We modified our programming strategy, demonstrated operating leverage and set the table for the successful launch of Imax with Laser, which was bolstered by over 150 signings to date."

Ahead of its quarterly results release, Imax reported a string of new theater signings, including in India and China. And the giant screen exhibitor signed deals for its digital laser projection system with Cineworld/Regal and AMC.

Imax execs will hold a morning analyst call to discuss their latest financial results.