Imax Hires Ex-Paramount, Fox Execs to Leverage Movie Slate, Big Data

Mo Rhim and James Toney fill new roles to better reach giant screen movie patrons with technology.

As Imax looks to accelerate growth at the intersection of Hollywood and technology, the giant screen exhibitor has hired former Google and Paramount exec Mo Rhim and ex-Fox exec James Toney as senior VPs.

In their newly-created roles, Rhim and Toney will report to Megan Colligan, president, Imax Entertainment and executive vp of Imax Corp., as they forge new creative partnerships in Hollywood and use big data and marketing technology to leverage a global audience reach.

Rhim earlier served as the senior vp of international digital marketing at Paramount Pictures, where she oversaw the digital strategy across international markets for theatrical releases. Most recently, Rhim worked at Google as head of industry, media & entertainment North America, overseeing all DoubleClick-branded platforms.

Toney served as senior vp of technology and innovation at 21st Century Fox, moving the studio closer to emerging technology, with a focus on consumer data aggregation. Both Rhim and Toney will help Imax, which until now has relied on third party analytics to better understand its audience, establish a more direct relationship with its customers to drive stepped up marketing efforts.

"Mo and James each bring a deep understanding of the intersection of entertainment and technology and a strong vision for the way our creative partners can harness the power of Imax," Colligan said in a statement.

Before working at Fox, Toney co-founded and served as chief strategist for Sew, a L.A.-based creative agency, where he led brand, marketing, technology and strategy projects for top brands like Verizon, Ford, Gap and Pernod Ricard.

"I’m excited for the opportunity to help broaden the company’s partnerships to other kinds of creative visionaries using the power of the Imax experience to deliver unforgettable experiences to audiences around the world," Toney said in a statement.

"At a time when people are craving to be a part of something, to gather and share magical experiences, Imax is in a unique position to deliver amazing stories and events at scale,” said Rhim in her own statement.