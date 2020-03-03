Imax Limits Business Travel Amid Coronavirus Fears

The giant-screen exhibitor is the latest Hollywood player to take precautions against staff catching and spreading the new COVID-19 virus amid a global outbreak.

Imax has limited nonessential business travel to protect its employees from catching and spreading the coronavirus amid a global outbreak, a representative told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

The giant-screen exhibitor was among the first Hollywood players impacted by the new COVID-19 virus as it agreed to shutter all of its theaters in China during the Chinese New Year holiday period to avoid transmission of the virus among moviegoers.

Imax CEO Richard Gelfond told investors Feb. 19 that he expected "the business will rebound" when theaters in China reopen, including Imax's 702 screens in the country.

But as the coronavirus spreads globally and into North America, Imax has gone beyond restricting its staff in China to working remotely from home to curbing nonessential travel for its employees worldwide.

Imax, like other exhibitors, is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak as many public health officials point to a potential global pandemic that could keep people from public spaces like movie theaters.

The Toronto-based company, which has a major staff footprint in New York City and Los Angeles, is also following other media and entertainment companies in encouraging teleconferencing and other technology to keep staff close to home as the outbreak spreads.