Imax Swings to Quarterly Loss Amid Movie Theater Closures

The giant-screen exhibitor is navigating an extended virus-induced multiplex closure in North America as it looks to its screens to reopen in China.

Imax on Wednesday unveiled its first-quarter results, which were hit hard by movie theater closures due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The large-format distributor on Wednesday posted a loss of $49.4 million, compared with a year-earlier profit of $8.3 million, as overall revenue tumbled 56.5 percent to $34.9 million from $80.2 million in the year-ago period.

The adjusted per-share loss was 48 cents, compared to an 18 cent per share profit last year, which missed a Wall Street forecast for a loss of 15 cents for the latest quarter and revenue of $42 million.

The first-quarter results came amid the coronavirus outbreak, which forced a closure of all Imax screens in China around six weeks before its giant-screen theaters were shuttered in the rest of the world.

Responding to the COVID-19 crisis, Imax is cutting costs and drawing a credit facility, ending the quarter with $352.3 million in cash and a $300 million credit line fully drawn.

"Imax is uniquely positioned to manage through a temporary shutdown of theaters as a result of strategic planning which led to our strong financial position, valuable brand, and vast global footprint," said Imax CEO Richard Gelfond. "With our strong cash balance and continued cost discipline, we believe that we will be ready to program our network, accelerate our theater business, and once again bring audiences the world’s most immersive entertainment experience when ready."

Currently, Imax has all but 24 of its 1,616 giant-screen theaters across 81 countries shuttered due to public health restrictions.

More to come.