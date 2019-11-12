Imax Taps Former Wanda Studios Exec as New Imax China CEO

Edwin Tan replaces Jiande Chen, who shifts to the new role of vice chairman.

Imax has tapped former Wanda Studios president Edwin Tan as the new CEO of its Imax China subsidiary.

Tan, most recently CEO of trade show exhibitor Messe Muenchen Shanghai, starting Dec. 9 will replace Jiande Chen, Imax China’s first-ever CEO, since 2011, and now set to fill the new role of vice chairman.

Based in China since 2009, Tan will oversee efforts to drive record box office and continuing theater network growth for Imax China, the Hong Kong-based regional division of the Canadian giant screen exhibitor.

Imax continues to bet heavily on China, even as rising trade and tariff tensions between the U.S. and the Asian country worry investors. Enhanced marketing and a stronger movie slate, both in local-language and Hollywood titles, have been key revenue drivers for Imax China recently.

"Edwin’s proven track record in entertainment, events and scaling complex businesses on the world stage will be key as we build on the strong performance of Imax China," Imax CEO Richard Gelfond said in a statement.

Before Messe Muenchen, Tan was president at Wanda Studios, a subsidiary of the Wanda Group, a major Chinese property company, where he helped grow its movie and content business.

He also completed earlier executive stints at Reed Exhibitions, including COO of Reed China, and manufacturer SNP Corporation.