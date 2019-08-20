Ray Romano to Host IMF Comedy Celebration Headlined by Patton Oswalt, Demetri Martin and More

The October event will also feature sets by Kevin Nealon, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Amanda Seales.

At the International Myeloma Foundation's 13th annual Comedy Celebration in October, attendees can show their support for multiple myeloma research by enjoying an all-star comic lineup.

Ray Romano will return to host the comedy-filled event, held at the Beverly Hilton, for the 11th time. The night will include red carpet arrivals, a cocktail party, dinner and comedy sets by a number of stars including Adam Carolla, Demetri Marin, Kevin Nealon, Patton Oswalt, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Amanda Seales.

Since 1990, IMF has pushed for research, education, support and advocacy to help those who suffer from the condition, which is a rare cancer of plasma cells in the bone marrow that affects more than 159,000 people annually and lacks a definitive cure.

The fund pays homage to Taxi Driver and Everybody Loves Raymond star Peter Boyle, who lost a four-year fight with complex cancer in 2006. Proceeds from the 13th annual event will go toward the organization's Peter Boyle Research Fund, which supports patients, caregivers, family members, physicians, nurses and other health-care cancer professionals. Funds raised will also support the Black Swan Research Initiative and its mission to find a cure for myeloma.

"Thanks to Ray and the heart-felt participation of Peter's film and television colleagues, we've proved that laughter is the best medicine," said event chair Loraine Alterman Boyle. "Everybody loved Peter and his memory will live on by helping rid the world of myeloma.”

Nearly 12 years after the inaugural Comedy Celebration, the annual event has raised more than $7 million and recruited over 50 comedians, including the likes of Danny DeVito, Gabriel Iglesias, Nick Kroll and Hannibal Buress.

The 13th annual IMF Comedy Celebration will be held Oct. 17 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Tickets are available for purchase at comedy.myeloma.org.