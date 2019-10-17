IMG Models Signs Jourdan Dunn (Exclusive)

In addition to walking the runways at New York, Paris and Milan, the British model previously hosted her own YouTube cooking show, 'Well Dunn With Jourdan Dunn.'

Jourdan Dunn has signed with IMG Models, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

After the West London native was scouted as a teenager, she soon became a rising star, walking in London, New York, Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks. Dunn has covered i-D,Vogue, Teen Vogue, Italian Vogue and British Vogue. In fact, she was British Vogue's first black cover model (in 2015) and is once again on the cover of its November 2019 issue.

After her son, Riley, was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia, Dunn became an advocate for awareness of the hereditary blood disorder. In 2012, she was one of the first models to launch her own cooking and lifestyle show, Well Dunn With Jourdan Dunn, on Jay-Z's YouTube channel, Life + Times.

IMG Models, an Endeavor company, is one of the world's leading model agencies, with such supermodels as Gisele Bundchen, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss on its roster.

"I am so excited to join IMG and start a new chapter of my career," Dunn said Thursday in a statement. "I am grateful for all that I have accomplished thus far, but I know that I have only just begun. I cannot wait to see what the future holds."