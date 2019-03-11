Alex Wolff, Imogen Poots to Star in 'Castle in the Ground'

The crime drama comes from writer-director Joey Klein.

Hereditary actor Alex Wolff and Imogen Poots are set to star in crime drama Castle in the Ground.

The movie centers on a teenager who, after the untimely death of his mother, befriends his charismatic but troubled next-door neighbor and becomes embroiled in a world of addiction and violence just as the opioid epidemic takes hold of their small town.

Joey Klein wrote and is directing the movie, which is currently shooting in Sudbury, Canada.

William Woods will produce under his Woods Entertainment banner, alongside Michael Solomon via Band With Pictures, who both developed the project with Andra Gordon of American Entertainment Investors. Gordon, Tom Spriggs, Rob McGillivray, Ben Stranahan, George Stranahan, John Hansen, Mark Gingras and John Laing will exec produce.

The film is financed by Line 200, Ontario Creates, NOHFC and Telefilm.

Wolff, who is set to reprise his role in Sony's Jumanji sequel, is repped by CAA, Untitled and Definition Entertainment.

Poots stars in indie comedy The Art of Self-Defense and is set for FX's Y: The Last Man series. She is repped by CAA and the U.K.'s Troika.