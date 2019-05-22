TV Upfronts: Inclusivity Grows Onscreen But Stagnates Behind the Scenes

Quite a few series next season will feature predominantly non-white ensembles, such as ABC's 'For Life,' CBS' 'All Rise' and NBC's 'Sunnyside,' but that's less true for those in charge.

Could 2020 be the year of the woman? With the exception of NBC, each broadcast network's batch of new series collectively cast more women than men — not only as series regulars but also as outright leads.

Meanwhile, quite a few series next season will feature predominantly nonwhite ensembles, including ABC's For Life, CBS' legal drama All Rise and NBC's Sunnyside. The faces onscreen may be diversifying, but that's less true for those in charge behind the scenes. Representation of women and people of color as series creators and showrunners remains mostly flat across the board.

